Anne Keast-Butler to Lead GCHQ

U.K. intelligence and security organization, Government Communications Headquarters, commonly known as GCHQ, has announced that Anne Keast-Butler has been appointed to succeed Sir Jeremy Fleming as Director GCHQ, with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Anne Keast-Butler is currently serving as Deputy Director General MI5 and will be the first woman to hold the top position at GCHQ. She will succeed Sir Jeremy Fleming, who in January announced his decision to step down after six years in the role. She will take up her post in May. The appointment was made following a cross-government recruitment process chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.

As Deputy Director General, Anne has been responsible for MI5’s operational, investigative and protective security work. This has included MI5’s– and allies’ – preparation for and response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Immediately prior to this role, Anne was Director General Strategy, with responsibility for all the enabling functions that support MI5’s operational activities.

Prior to this, Anne spent two years on secondment to GCHQ as Head of Counter Terrorism and Serious Organised Crime, and has also spent part of the last decade on secondment in Whitehall. Whilst there, she helped to launch the National Cyber Security Programme. During her thirty years in the national security field, Anne has held a number of key operational roles in MI5.

Announcing her appointment at the helm of GCHQ, the U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK’s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers. She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe.”

National Security Adviser, Sir Tim Barrow said: “I am glad to welcome Anne Keast-Butler’s appointment to Director GCHQ. Anne was the exceptional candidate in a talented field. She brings a wealth of experience from across the national security community, has the vision to take GCHQ into the future and will ensure that it continues its vital work to protect the UK. ”

“I am grateful to Jeremy for his service as Director GCHQ and over a distinguished career in national security. Jeremy’s insights and analysis have been hugely valuable through one of the most demanding periods of our recent history.”

Incoming GCHQ Director, Anne Keast-Butler said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the 17th Director GCHQ. GCHQ’s mission to keep the UK safe is as inspiring today as it was when it was founded more than 100 years ago, operating at the very heart of the UK and our allies’ response to some of the most challenging issues of our time. In just the last year GCHQ has contributed vital intelligence to shape the West’s response to the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine; helped disrupt terrorist plots; and worked tirelessly to tackle the ongoing threat of ransomware, the impact of which costs the UK dearly.



“I was privileged to work in GCHQ a few years ago, so I know I am again joining a world-class team of people from diverse backgrounds with a broad range of skills, who share a singular focus on making our country safer, more secure, and more prosperous. I am passionate about continuing to ensure that GCHQ is an organization where everyone can perform to their very best.



“I am so grateful for the vision and dedication Sir Jeremy Fleming has shown during his tenure, and the ways in which GCHQ has transformed under his leadership. I look forward to building on this in the months and years to come. I can’t wait to get started.”

Outgoing GCHQ Director, Sir Jeremy Fleming said: “Anne’s appointment is fantastic news for the organization. I have worked with Anne for decades and think she is a brilliant choice with deep experience of intelligence and security in today’s technology-driven world.”

