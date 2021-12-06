66.2 F
Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security Launches at University of Maryland

ARLIS is one of just 14 university-affiliated research centers, or UARC, in the U.S. for the Defense Department.

By Homeland Security Today
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks during a dedication ceremony for the University of Maryland, College Park’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, College Park, MD, Dec. 2, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie, and representatives of the University of Maryland on Thursday officially launched the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, or ARLIS, at College Park, Maryland, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event highlighted the partnership between the Defense Department and the university in furthering intelligence efforts, innovating in the national security arena and shaping future workplace development in the intelligence and national security career fields.

ARLIS is one of just 14 university-affiliated research centers, or UARC, in the U.S. for the Defense Department. The laboratory supports the department with both basic and applied research into human and sociotechnical systems; artificial intelligence, automation, and augmentation; and advanced computing and emerging technologies.

Read more at DoD News

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
HSToday

