Biden Appoints Former CIA Chief of Staff to President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

President Biden today announced two new appointments to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President. The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board exists exclusively to assist the President by providing the President with an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future. The President is able to appoint up to 16 members of the Board.

Jeremy Bash served as Chief of Staff at the CIA and the U.S. Department of Defense, in both roles for Secretary Leon Panetta. Bash held multiple roles on Capitol Hill, including as Chief Counsel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and as Counsel to Congresswoman Jane Harman. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Clandestine Service’s Donovan Award, the CIA Director’s Award, and the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Mr. Bash is currently a Managing Director of Beacon Global Strategies, an advisory firm he co-founded in 2013, and he serves on the boards of directors for two technology companies, as well as the board of directors for the Truman Center for National Policy and the International Spy Museum.

Blair W. Effron is cofounder of Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking and advisory firm with offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Paris, and San Francisco. The firm has over five hundred professionals and provides assistance on mergers and acquisitions, financial restructurings, general advisory, valuation, and capital structure to companies, institutions, and governments. Since its founding in 2006, the firm has advised in over $3 trillion in transactions and ranks among the most active banking firms globally in strategic advisory. The firm works with public and private companies across a range of sectors including the consumer, energy, financial, general industrial, health care, media, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries.



Effron serves on the boards of trustees of the Council on Foreign Relations as vice chairman, Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New Visions for Public Schools, the Partnership for New York City, and Princeton University. He also sits on the advisory board of the Hamilton Project, an economic policy initiative affiliated with the Brookings Institution. Effron holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He resides in New York with his wife Cheryl and has three children.