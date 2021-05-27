2021 marks the beginning of a somber chapter in the legacy of the Memorial Wall. The CIA carved new stars for the first time above the inscription. (CIA photo)

CIA Adds Four New Stars to Memorial Wall

The Central Intelligence Agency held its annual Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday to honor, remember, and celebrate the selfless and brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the nation.

During the ceremony, CIA dedicated four new stars on its Memorial Wall, each commemorating an exceptional American whose service must remain known only to a select few. CIA Director William J. Burns presented the families of these four heroes with a marble replica of their loved one’s star.

In his remarks paying tribute to the Agency’s fallen, Director Burns said, “At decisive moments, when our nation’s security was under threat, they stepped forward and put their lives on the line, knowing that few outside our walls would ever realize what they did. I know of no higher form of patriotism, no clearer expression of what it means to serve with dignity and honor.”

The Memorial Wall now has 137 stars.

Read more at CIA

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Intelligence

Go to Top
X