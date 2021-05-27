CIA Adds Four New Stars to Memorial Wall

The Central Intelligence Agency held its annual Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday to honor, remember, and celebrate the selfless and brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the nation.

During the ceremony, CIA dedicated four new stars on its Memorial Wall, each commemorating an exceptional American whose service must remain known only to a select few. CIA Director William J. Burns presented the families of these four heroes with a marble replica of their loved one’s star.

In his remarks paying tribute to the Agency’s fallen, Director Burns said, “At decisive moments, when our nation’s security was under threat, they stepped forward and put their lives on the line, knowing that few outside our walls would ever realize what they did. I know of no higher form of patriotism, no clearer expression of what it means to serve with dignity and honor.”

The Memorial Wall now has 137 stars.

Read more at CIA

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)