CIA Names AIG’s Rich Baich as Agency’s New CISO

By Homeland Security Today

The CIA announced the selection of Joseph “Rich” Baich as the Central Intelligence Agency’s new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Rich will be responsible for leading the strategy and implementation of the Agency’s cybersecurity capabilities throughout CIA’s information technology ecosystem.

Rich comes to CIA from the American Insurance Group (AIG), where he most recently served as the Global Chief Information Security Officer. Previously, Rich was the CISO for Wells Fargo and a principal at Deloitte. He is a retired US Navy Information Warfare Officer, and was once assigned as the Special Assistant to the Deputy Director for the National Infrastructure Protection Center at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rich will partner closely with our Chief Information Officer (CIO) La’Naia J. Jones, who joined the Agency in February from the National Security Agency (NSA), as they work together to advance CIA’s cybersecurity mission.

