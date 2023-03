On March 13, 2023 the Department of Defense released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2024. The total is $29.3 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of Defense.

The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.

Read more at the Defense Department