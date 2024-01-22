29 F
DISA Establishing ‘J2′ Intelligence Directorate Amid Workforce Revamp

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and JFHQ-DODIN commander, delivers remarks during the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower conference held at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel in Montgomery, Alabama, August 30, 2023. (U.S. DISA photo by Erin Wolf)

The U.S. Department of Defense’s de facto information-technology authority is building out its first-ever intelligence directorate.

The establishment of the “J2″ office is meant to provide the Defense Information Systems Agency with a greater understanding of “what the adversary is trying to do” against the computing, sensitive networks and lines of communication it stewards, according to its director, Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner.

DISA, established in 1991, adopted the J-code model last year, mirroring the structure of the military organizations it works closely with. Directorates elsewhere include personnel (J1), operations (J3), logistics (J4), strategy, planning and policy (J5), and command and control (J6).

Read the rest of the story at C4ISRNET, here.

