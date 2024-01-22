The U.S. Department of Defense’s de facto information-technology authority is building out its first-ever intelligence directorate.

The establishment of the “J2″ office is meant to provide the Defense Information Systems Agency with a greater understanding of “what the adversary is trying to do” against the computing, sensitive networks and lines of communication it stewards, according to its director, Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner.

DISA, established in 1991, adopted the J-code model last year, mirroring the structure of the military organizations it works closely with. Directorates elsewhere include personnel (J1), operations (J3), logistics (J4), strategy, planning and policy (J5), and command and control (J6).

