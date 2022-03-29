DNI Releases FY 2023 Budget Request Figure for the National Intelligence Program

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is disclosing the aggregate amount of $67.1 billion in requested appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2023 National Intelligence Program (NIP).

The DNI discloses this amount consistent with section 601 of the Implementing the Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007 (P.L. 110-53), as amended (50 U.S.C. 3306).

Beyond the disclosure of the NIP topline figure, there will be no other disclosures of currently classified NIP budget information. The only exceptions to the foregoing are for unclassified appropriations.

Read more at ODNI