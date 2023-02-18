DoD IG to Evaluate Foreign Influence Mitigation Efforts

The Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General (OIG)has announced that it will conduct an evaluation of DoD’s foreign influence mitigation efforts.

Specifically, OIG will determine the extent to which the DoD has developed plans, processes, and procedures to mitigate foreign influence when foreign investors acquire land or property in close proximity to U.S. Military facilities.

Evaluation will begin later this month and will take place at U.S. Military facilities. Additional locations may be identified by OIG during the evaluation.

