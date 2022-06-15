88.1 F
FBI Deputy Director Meets With Five Eyes Partners on Shared Crime and Security Threats

By Homeland Security Today
FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate speaks at a June 7, 2021 press conference regarding the seizure of $2.3 million in cryptocurrency allegedly representing the proceeds of a ransom payment to individuals in a group known as DarkSide, which targeted Colonial Pipeline and resulted in critical infrastructure being taken out of operation. (FBI photo)

FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate traveled to Sydney, Australia, this past week for meetings with the Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group (FELEG). The international gathering brought together law enforcement leaders from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The partners discussed mutual challenges in countering global crime and national security threats.

Raymond P. Duda, assistant director of the FBI’s International Operations Division, also participated in the FELEG discussions.

Throughout the meetings, Deputy Director Abbate emphasized the commitment of the law enforcement partners to share information and expertise and the importance of maintaining and further developing these essential relationships to better protect citizens in all five nations and around the world.

