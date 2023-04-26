FBI Releases FISA Query Guidance

The FBI is releasing two documents regarding queries of information collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA): the “FBI FISA Query Guidance,” and the “FBI FISA Query Guidance Nutshell.” These documents were made available to the public in the interest of transparency and to further inform the public about FISA and how the FBI uses it. Appropriate redactions have been made to protect classified information or other material exempt from disclosure under FOIA guidelines.

In November 2021, the FBI issued this comprehensive guidance on FISA queries to our national security workforce to improve compliance following a series of incidents identified in oversight reviews conducted by the Department of Justice. The documents outline the rules, standards, and procedures for FBI employees to conduct queries of FISA information.

For more general information on FISA:

Read more at FBI