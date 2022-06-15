Former Sen. Evan Bayh Appointed to President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

President Biden announced today that he will appoint former Sen. Evan Bayh (D-Ind.) to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President. The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board exists exclusively to assist the President by providing the President with an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future. The President is able to appoint up to 16 members of the Board.

Bayh is a former two-term United States Senator from Indiana. While in the Senate, he served on several committees including the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee for 10 years. Following his Senate service, Bayh served on the Central Intelligence Agency External Advisory Board, under both Presidents Obama and Trump.

Prior to being elected to the Senate, he was elected to two terms as governor of Indiana and also served as Secretary of State in Indiana. Bayh earned a B.S. in economics from the Kelley School at Indiana University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws by Indiana University.