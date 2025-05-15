68.5 F
Gabbard Fires ‘Deep State’ Heads of National Intelligence Council to Root Out ‘Politicization of Intel’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Tulsi Gabbard being sworn in by Attorney General Pam Bondi, February 2025 (Photo: Office of the Director of National Intelligence)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired the top officials leading the National Intelligence Council – whom whistleblowers describe as “radically opposed to Trump” — and has moved the agency to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, to ensure she can block any “politicization of intelligence,” Fox News Digital has learned.

Gabbard fired Mike Collins, who was serving as the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, Tuesday, senior intelligence officials told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out Langan-Riekhof for comment and did not immediately hear back, and couldn’t immediately find contact information for Collins.

Read the rest of the story at Fox News.

