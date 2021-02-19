GCHQ and NSA Celebrate 75 Years of Partnership

The United Kingdom Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and the United States National Security Agency (NSA) commemorate their partnership to share intelligence. These intelligence agencies have worked together for nearly a century to strengthen national security. March 5, 2021, marks the 75th anniversary of the formalized agreement to share information between the two agencies as much as possible, with minimal restrictions.

The British USA (BRUSA) Communications Intelligence (COMINT) Agreement, signed on March 5, 1946, was the original document that formalized the relationship. The agreement emerged from U.K. and U.S. specialists recognizing the beneficial results of intelligence sharing during World War II. The BRUSA Agreement was updated and expanded to become the UKUSA Agreement in 1955. This groundbreaking document created the policies and procedures for U.K. and U.S. intelligence professionals for sharing communication, translation, analysis, and code breaking information.

GCHQ and NSA personnel have worked together to address threats across all domains. The diversity of our experts provides better outcomes in analysis and innovative approaches to form solutions.

The UKUSA Agreement became the foundation for our intelligence alliances with Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. When the challenge is global, working with partners around the world is essential. This extraordinary trust and collaboration brings a strategic advantage in our nations’ safety.

The 75th anniversary of the UKUSA Agreement marks the passage of a historic and lasting relationship which enhances the resilience of our nations’ defenses and security of our future.

