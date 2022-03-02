LE ONLY WEBINAR Security Convergence: Achieving Integrated Security

Security Convergence: Achieving Integrated Security, An Interagency Security Committee Best Practice seeks to create a paradigm shift by promoting the integration of organizational security disciplines to converge IT and security functions and provides:

• Guidance to assist federal executive branch departments and agencies in achieving integrated security through best practices and methodologies.

• Recommendations for planning, promoting, and implementing a unified effort between several related areas; including information security, physical security, cybersecurity, and information technology.

• A planning model for merging of parallel risk management processes, optimization of organizational alignment, recommended training, and performance management.

THE INTERAGENCY SECURITY COMMITTEE (ISC) was formed by Executive Order (EO) 12977 following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, OK. Today, the ISC is chaired by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security and consists of a permanent body of 65 departments and agencies to address the quality and effectiveness of security and protection of federal facilities. Consistent with EO 12977, ISC publications, standards, and recommendations apply to all nonmilitary executive branch departments and agencies within the borders of the United States and its territories.