The British secret service could be forced to cancel plans for the refurbishment of its headquarters in London after floor plans have gone missing.

The Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), commonly known as MI6, sacked building contractor Balfour Beatty after it misplaced around 100 sensitive documents some two weeks ago.

The news broke earlier this week that the UK government is considering the incident as a gross security breach as the planning documents might fall into enemy hands.

