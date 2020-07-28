MI6 Officers Accused of Court Interference Over Crimes Linked to Intelligence Agencies.

MI6 has been accused of “inappropriate interference” after two of its officers allegedly asked a chief clerk at the investigatory powers tribunal to conceal secret material relating to the agency from its presiding judges.

The spy agency was forced to apologize after the incident, which took place in relation to a court case about whether fellow agency MI5 can authorize informants to participate in murder, torture or other serious crimes.

The embarrassing episode occurred in March 2019 but can only be reported now after a special hearing on July 27 of the tribunal, which oversees complaints against British intelligence.

