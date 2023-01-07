Milancy Harris Sworn in as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security

On Jan. 3, 2023, Michael Donley, the Director of Administration & Management, swore-in Ms. Milancy D. Harris as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (DUSD(I&S)). Ms. Harris had previously been serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Irregular Warfare and Counterterrorism in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict.

Ms. Harris brings a wealth of intelligence expertise and experience to this role, having served in both the public and private sectors, including more than 15 years with the U.S. government focused on intelligence analysis, foreign policy, and counterterrorism. Her previous government positions include Chief of Staff of the Directorate of Intelligence at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council staff, and Deputy Director of the Emerging Issues Division at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She began her career as an intelligence analyst, serving in analytic roles at the Defense Intelligence Agency and NCTC.

In welcoming DUSD(I&S) Harris to the leadership team, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Hon. Ronald Moultrie noted that her “deep experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to enhance our intelligence and security capabilities to address the current security environment.”

