Modernized CIA Museum Brings 75 Years of Agency History to Life

As CIA marks its 75th anniversary, the Agency is unveiling a newly modernized and interactive CIA Museum dedicated to educating and inspiring our workforce and official visitors on CIA’s history, mission, people, and contributions to national security.

Designed to instruct and inform generations of officers, the CIA Museum includes over 600 artifacts that are carefully selected to provide a deeper understanding of CIA’s history from the end of World War II, to the Cold War, to the post-9/11 era that will inspire officers working on today’s national security challenges.

Some of the Agency’s most daring innovations and operations are exhibited, including never-before-seen artifacts from Project AZORIAN, CIA’s daring efforts to retrieve the wreckage of a K-129 Soviet submarine; a briefcase used during the Argo operation to exfiltrate six State Department officers out of Iran in 1980; the model used to brief President Biden on al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s location in Kabul, Afghanistan. The CIA Museum also highlights lessons learned from the CIA’s history.

“History is absolutely key to understanding intelligence. And if we hope to succeed, we have to learn from it and this new museum will help us do just that,” said CIA Director Bill Burns.

CIA is committed to making as many artifacts and exhibits available to the public virtually, on CIA.gov and social media, as the museum itself is in CIA Headquarters and not open to the public. The new CIA Museum galleries are also designed to be accessible to all officers and official visitors and meets the National Park Service Accessibility & Universal Design Standards.

