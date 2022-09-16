National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) System Launches eApp Program

The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) system has launched the eApp program, to replace the functionality currently provided by e-QIP.

The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) is the federal government’s one-stop-shop IT system for end-to-end personnel vetting — from initiation and application to background investigation, adjudication, and continuous vetting. NBIS is one consolidated system designed to deliver robust data protection, enhance customer experience, and better integrate data across the enterprise.

DCSA assumed operational control and responsibility for NBIS from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) on October 1, 2020. NBIS will build upon and replace a suite of legacy background investigation IT systems, decommissioning them in stages through 2023.

In preparation for future transition from e-QIP to eApp, DCSA has created a promotional video which highlights the various aspects of eApp, and notes the differences between the two systems.

Check out the intro video (60-sec.) and the complete NBIS eApp walkthru in the Resources tab at https://www.dcsa.mil/is/nbis/.

Read more at DCSA