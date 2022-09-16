78.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 16, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasIntelligenceIndustry

National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) System Launches eApp Program

NBIS will build upon and replace a suite of legacy background investigation IT systems, decommissioning them in stages through 2023.

By Homeland Security Today

The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) system has launched the eApp program, to replace the functionality currently provided by e-QIP.

The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) is the federal government’s one-stop-shop IT system for end-to-end personnel vetting — from initiation and application to background investigation, adjudication, and continuous vetting. NBIS is one consolidated system designed to deliver robust data protection, enhance customer experience, and better integrate data across the enterprise.

DCSA assumed operational control and responsibility for NBIS from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) on October 1, 2020. NBIS will build upon and replace a suite of legacy background investigation IT systems, decommissioning them in stages through 2023.

In preparation for future transition from e-QIP to eApp, DCSA has created a promotional video which highlights the various aspects of eApp, and notes the differences between the two systems.

Check out the intro video (60-sec.) and the complete NBIS eApp walkthru in the Resources tab at https://www.dcsa.mil/is/nbis/.

Read more at DCSA

Previous articleGSA Opens Polaris Proposal Gates for Proposal gates open for HUBZone and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses
Next articleODNI Welcomes Three Consortia to IC Centers for Academic Excellence Program
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals