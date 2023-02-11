48.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 10, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasIntelligence

National Cryptologic Museum Unveils Temporary Valentine’s Day Exhibit of Sweetheart Codes

Located at the edge of the National Security Agency (NSA) in Ft. Meade, Maryland, the National Cryptologic Museum provides visitors a unique opportunity to engage with cryptologic history.

By Homeland Security Today

Trying to evade the prying eyes of the Allied postal censors of WWII, U.S. service men and women created secret messages, referred to as Sweetheart codes, to convey their most intimate feelings to one another.

Determined to express their innermost personal thoughts – sometimes in the most passionate of terms – these war-torn lovers employed previously agreed-upon cipher systems to help keep their most romantic thoughts hidden from the government censors.

The National Cryptologic Museum is pleased to offer this Valentine’s Day salute – Sweetheart Codes – featuring historic coded love letters from WWII. The program will run from February 7 through March 31, 2023. Come visit us to get an inside glimpse of the Greatest Generation’s encoded letters of love.

Located at the edge of the National Security Agency (NSA) in Ft. Meade, Maryland, the National Cryptologic Museum provides visitors a unique opportunity to engage with cryptologic history in new and innovative ways — transporting visitors on a journey from the ancient world to present day exploring the dynamic role of cryptology in shaping our history.

As NSA’s principal gateway to the public, the museum collects, preserves, and showcases unique cryptologic treasures and strives to serve as a valued cryptologic history resource for scholars, historians, and educators. The museum provides quality educational programming to share the stories of the people, technology, and methods that have defined cryptologic history, and serves as a dedicated research setting for scholars and the general public.

Location: 8290 Colony Seven Rd, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701
Admission: Admission is free – no reservation or ticket required
National Cryptologic Museum Hours:

SUNDAY Closed
MONDAY Closed
TUESDAY 10:00am — 4:00pm
WEDNESDAY 10:00am — 7:00pm
THURSDAY 10:00am — 4:00pm
FRIDAY 10:00am — 4:00pm
SATURDAY 10:00am — 4:00pm

Read more at NSA

Previous articleDHS Joins the United States Global Change Research Program (USGCRP)
Next articleNATO Cyber Defence Center Taps DISA as U.S. Team Lead for Intense Cyberattack Challenge
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals