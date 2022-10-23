65.4 F
National Intelligence University Welcomes New Class, Opens Application Season

NIU has multiple programs available to students like the Certificate of Intelligence Studies for regional or topical focuses.

By Homeland Security Today
National Intelligence University President Dr. Scott Cameron welcomes the newest students during a convocation ceremony at Intelligence Community Campus-Bethesda on Sept. 1, 2022. (ODNI photo)

NIU is accepting applications for the full-time (one year), part-time (two year), and certificate (one year) programs that begin in the fall of 2023.

NIU has multiple programs available to students like the Certificate of Intelligence Studies for regional or topical focuses, Bachelor of Science in Intelligence completion program for applicants with 80 or more undergraduate semester hours already earned, a Master of Science of Strategic Intelligence, and Master of Science and Technology Intelligence.

“I am excited to be here, there is a lot of talent and experience with the students here, and the faculty has a diverse background and experiences,” said Edin Olano-Pimienta, a U.S. Space Force student in NIU’s Master of Science and Technology Intelligence program. “(NIU) is a break from the operational world, and often times in the field you don’t get to think, but you are able to focus on a specific problem here and think deeply about it.”

Read more at ODNI

