NIU President Dr. J. Scott Cameron to Resign After Academic Year

National Intelligence University (NIU) President Dr. J. Scott Cameron announced his intention to the Director of National Intelligence and NIU’s Board of Visitors to step down as president in the summer of 2023 after this academic year. As the Intelligence Community’s (IC) sole accredited, federal degree granting institution, NIU has educated thousands of national security professionals, including many IC leaders.

The NIU Board of Visitors, in close collaboration with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, will undertake a nationwide presidential search process seeking a broad range of diverse candidates from academia, industry, and government.

This announcement comes at an important time in NIU’s history as the institution is also celebrating its 60th anniversary. “This is a watershed moment for the university as we take its strong foundation and build out the next chapter of NIU’s institutional story,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. “I thank Dr. Cameron for his enduring exceptional leadership, and I look forward to working with the faculty and staff of NIU, the NIU Board of Visitors, and our IC partners to support the institution’s mission and continue preparing future generations of IC leaders.”

Appointed in 2017, Dr. Cameron led NIU through the process of reaffirming its accreditation in 2019 as well as NIU’s transition from the Defense Intelligence Agency to ODNI in 2021. “It has been an incredible honor to lead with you through a transformative period in both our institution’s and our nation’s history,” noted NIU President Dr. Cameron.

In the time remaining before his departure, Dr. Cameron will continue to support NIU’s academic transformation including strengthening NIU’s research mission as it opens a collaboration lab to better engage with IC, private sector, and academic partners.

Read more at NIU