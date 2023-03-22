NSA Hires Record Number of People with Disabilities, Undertakes Accommodation Initiatives

The National Security Agency (NSA) made further progress in 2022 in its efforts to build and sustain a diverse workforce critical to fulfilling the Agency’s foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions. A record 15.6% of new hires in 2022 self-identified as a person with a disability.

“We are proud of our strong hiring program, but that is only the first step in an employee’s journey,” said Teisha Anthony, Chief of Talent Management. “We need to be equally committed to inclusion and accessibility to fully support the people we bring on board.”

The People with Disabilities Employee Resource Group (PWD ERG) recently collaborated with the Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) to host a panel discussion about ways to boost accessibility to help retain the best and brightest to support NSA’s mission.

A representative from the Office of Physical Security said that medical devices have grown increasingly smarter in recent years, which has posed a security challenge that the team is working hard to address: “We’re actively engaged with medical device users, the PWD ERG, Research Directorate, and technical subject matter experts from across the Agency to identify and implement new mitigations while providing the greatest possible accommodation for affiliates who rely on these devices for their health and well-being.”

In a separate effort, CSD launched a new corporate initiative that offers many printed materials in braille to benefit Agency employees with disabilities. Other NSA organizations have undertaken similar campaigns, heeding the call to ensure reasonable accommodations for every employee.

“Providing support to the PWD population is absolutely critical to the success of NSA’s mission,” said the chair of the PWD ERG. “There’s been a lot of improvement in this space, but there’s still room to grow.”

“We won’t be able to maintain an up-to-date understanding of our adversary without continuing to hire the best and brightest disabled employees.”

Learn more about NSA’s policies on reasonable accommodations.

Apply now: intelligencecareers.gov/nsa

Read more at NSA