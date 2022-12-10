NSA Releases Series on Protecting DoD Microelectronics from Adversary Influence

The National Security Agency’s Joint Federated Assurance Center (JFAC) Hardware Assurance Lab publicly released four Cybersecurity Technical Reports today to help the Department of Defense protect field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based systems from adversary influence.

The reports below were created to help secure FPGAs — a form of programmable microelectronic components — during manufacturing, acquisition, programming, and first attachment of the devices:

NSA is part of a federation of DoD organizations that promote and enable software and hardware assurance through the Joint Federated Assurance Center. NSA JFAC, which strengthens and supports microelectronics hardware assurance for DoD programs by providing vulnerability detection, analysis, and remediation capabilities, drafted the report as follow up to its introductory guide, “DoD Microelectronics: Levels of Assurance Definitions and Applications.”

The JFAC is available to assist DoD programs throughout this process and can be contacted through https://jfac.navy.mil (CAC-enabled website). The reports will also be posted there.

