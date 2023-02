NSA’s National Security Operations Center Celebrates 50 Years of 24/7 Operations in Service to the Nation

Since its ribbon-cutting on February 21, 1973, the National Security Operations Center (NSOC) has served as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) nerve center, responsible for managing its cryptologic posture for time-sensitive actions and crisis response to optimize the agency’s global effectiveness and provide actionable intelligence to decision-makers.

NSOC personnel have never left the watch, ensuring that NSA is responsive 24 hours a day, every day.

Five rotating teams in NSOC, led by a Senior Operations Officer (SOO), not only have been witness to history, they have made it-delivering valuable SIGINT information to commanders, Special Forces teams, and national-level decision makers when it matters most.

“Over the past 50 years, that center has never slept,” said GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, Director, NSA/Chief, Central Security Service.