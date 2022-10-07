ODNI Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Intelligence Community Annual Demographic Report

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released the Intelligence Community’s (IC) Annual Demographic Report for Fiscal Year 2021.

The report highlights key metrics and trends regarding the hiring and retention of minorities, women, and persons with disabilities in the IC. It also identifies the IC’s continued efforts to drive workforce diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, while also addressing areas of improvement.

“To provide strategic advantage to policymakers and warfighters, we need to understand the world, which is constantly evolving and more connected than ever,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. “Building an IC workforce made up of people who think differently, see problems differently, and overcome challenges differently is a prerequisite for success.”

ODNI prepared and submitted the Annual Demographic Report to Congress, as required by law, and since 2016, has published the product publicly to provide transparency into the IC’s progress and ongoing efforts to improve diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility across the IC.

The Annual Demographic Report for Fiscal Year 2021 is available here.