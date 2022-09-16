ODNI Welcomes Three Consortia to IC Centers for Academic Excellence Program

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) today announced the University of Kansas, the University of New Hampshire, and Saint Louis University as this year’s grant recipients and newest members of the Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE) program, an initiative to prepare and hire the next generation of diverse and qualified intelligence professionals.

The University of Kansas, the University of New Hampshire, and Saint Louis University join a network of more than 80 colleges and universities in the IC CAE program.

Each of the three lead universities bring a consortium of schools to the program that will also enjoy the benefits of IC CAE membership, to include funding. The consortium of schools for each lead university are:

University of Kansas:

Dodge City Community College

Garden City Community College

Kansas City Kansas Community College

Seward County Community College

University of New Hampshire:

College of Mount Saint Vincent

Howard University

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Northern Essex Community College

Saint Louis University:

Harris-Stowe State University

Lincoln University

“ODNI is excited to build enduring partnerships with the newest members of the IC CAE program and their diverse and talented students,” said Acting Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Human Capital Zev Goldrich. “The students will engage with IC professionals dedicated to guiding them as they develop the skills needed for national security careers.”

The IC CAE program develops future intelligence professionals by providing grants to help schools offer intelligence-related curricula, workshops, simulations, conferences, and seminars, as well as access to a community of IC professionals dedicated to enhancing students’ knowledge of the IC.

The IC CAE program emphasizes increasing the diversity of the IC workforce by engaging with diverse student populations across the country.

“The IC is committed to attracting a workforce that reflects the Nation we serve,” said Chief of IC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Stephanie la Rue. “The IC CAE program is one of many efforts across the community that will help us get there.”

Schools in the IC CAE program receive five years of funding for program development, along with an option for four additional years of sustainment funding to ensure long-term program viability.

To learn more about the IC CAE program, click here.

Read more at ODNI