PERSPECTIVE: Bridging the Homeland: State Intelligence Is America’s Untapped Strategic Asset

Much of what eventually becomes “national news” starts as something small and local: a traffic stop that feels off, a tip from a store clerk, an unusual pattern in utility data, or a suspicious drone near a substation. These early signals are found where Americans live. To get quicker, clearer warnings, we must treat state-to-federal intelligence sharing as a strategic asset, not an afterthought.

As a combat-wounded Army veteran and a terrorism researcher, I’ve seen talented local analysts produce insights that often don’t reach the national stage quickly or broadly enough to influence larger decisions. The issue isn’t a lack of talent; it’s that our system lacks standardization. While the necessary people and components—fusion centers, JTTFs, and federal analytic units—exist, they don’t reliably turn tactical realities into strategic foresight.

There are three practical solutions. None needs new bureaucracy or large budgets.

1) Standardize the pipeline.

Across the country, analysts already use proven methods—data-driven policing, cross-domain patterning, structured analytic techniques. However, the way we package and hand off products varies widely: formats, metadata, confidence scales, privacy notes. This causes delays and rework. A common State-to-Federal Analytic Packet—an identical template for time-sensitive submissions that includes the threat context, key indicators, confidence levels, and legal/privacy considerations—would reduce friction and increase trust on both sides. Give it a name, publish the schema, train on it, and measure its effectiveness.

2) Close the feedback loop.

Analysts are motivated by impact. When a state product informs a federal assessment—or a federal product helps a trooper make a better call—close the loop. Send a brief note on what changed, what helped, and what needs refinement. It’s not just busywork; it develops a learning system. Imagine a short, quarterly shout-out from a federal cell highlighting exemplary state inputs by tradecraft category—such as suspicious-activity triage, CI leads, and infrastructure anomaly detection. Five minutes of recognition can lead to twelve months of improvement.

3) Exercise together—and publish the playbook.

We already run tabletop exercises, but too often they result in only attendance rather than building muscle memory. Make the interagency choreography the actual product: who calls whom, which fields matter in the first 30 minutes, and which indicators trigger specific handoffs. Then release the unclassified playbook so the next exercise begins at a higher baseline. The goal isn’t a perfect script; it’s a faster response and shared understanding under stress.

Some will say, “We tried this,” or “Every state is different.” Both are true—and that’s exactly why a lightweight standard is better than a heavy mandate. We’re not centralizing analysis; we’re creating an interface. Think USB, not a whole new computer. Keep flexibility at the edge; demand a common plug for time-sensitive threats that ignore zip codes or org charts.

Civil liberties should be part of this discussion from the start. Standardization can improve protections by making things clearer—such as articulable indicators, documented confidence levels, and the legal basis for collection and use—all included in the packet itself. This transparency helps supervisors, auditors, and communities understand what we’re doing and why.

What about the cost? Most of this involves processes: templates, short training segments, clearly specified exercise outputs, and basic recognition cycles. We already fund the organizations, but we’re not fully capturing the value of their work.

If I could run one pilot tomorrow, it would be straightforward:

Pick three states—one fusion center each—and one federal analytic cell.

Co-design the packet schema and a first-day handoff for two scenarios:

(a) a cyber-enabled infrastructure incident, and

(b) a domestic violent extremist precursor.

Run two exercises 60 days apart.

Write a short after-action on tradecraft and handoffs.

Publish the unclassified playbook.

Repeat with three new states.

In a year, you’d have a national interface developed through practice, not PowerPoint.

America isn’t lacking intelligence. We lack speed in translating where threats first materialize into decisions on national risk. The solution isn’t flashy. It’s standards, feedback, and practice. That’s how you turn local signals into national security without giving up liberty and without waiting for the next crisis to reteach the same lesson.

The perspectives here range from combat patrols to multi-layer analysis. Our security starts where Americans live and work. It’s time for the national system to listen there first—and respond faster.