Principal Deputy DNI Dixon Connects with New Audiences at SXSW

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Dr. Stacey Dixon discussed how the IC is addressing disinformation as part of the panel, “Disinformation: How Spies Can Help Find Truth,” at the annual South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas on March 14, 2022.

South by Southwest is a collection of conferences and festivals providing an intersection point for film, music, tech, education and culture. SXSW brings together a diverse group of people to foster new ideas and opportunities.

Suzanne Kelly from the Cipher Brief moderated while former Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Research at the State Department Ellen McCarthy and former senior CIA analyst Teresa Smetzer joined Dr. Dixon on the panel.

