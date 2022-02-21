30.9 F
Russia Has Been Laying Groundwork Online for a ‘False Flag’ Operation, Misinformation Researchers Say

By Homeland Security Today
A neighborhood in Ukraine’s Donbas region, close to the front line between government forces and Russian-backed separatists last year. Russian reports of a pending Ukrainian attack on Donbas are unsubstantiated Credit: Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times

At the White House this week, President Biden said the United States had “reason to believe” that Russia was “engaged in a false flag operation” to use as an excuse to invade Ukraine.

A new report by the European Expert Association, a research group that focuses on security in Ukraine, and the technology watchdog group Reset Tech said that since October, misinformation researchers had observed rumors circulating widely online and in Russian news media that could be groundwork for such an operation, or to help justify a military buildup.

Many of the rumors first started circulating on anonymous Telegram channels, and were then repeated in televised statements by Russian officials, the report said. Others started with statements from Russian officials and were repeated on Telegram channels until they became talking points among ordinary citizens.

Read the rest of the story at the New York Times, here.

