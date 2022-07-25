77.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 25, 2022
spot_img
Federal PagesGovernment Reports and SummariesODNI

Russian Forces Conducting Detentions and Forced Deportations Through Systematic Filtration Operations

Those deemed most threatening during the filtration process probably are detained in prisons in eastern Ukraine and Russia, though little is known about their fates.

By Homeland Security Today
A residential apartment building in Borodyanka, Ulkraine, after being bombed by Russia. (Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Twitter)

A National Intelligence Council memorandum assesses that Russia with the help of proxy groups almost certainly is using so-called filtration operations to conduct the detention and forced deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia.

These operations have expanded during the course of the conflict to involve the screening of possibly thousands of individual Ukrainians. The filtration process includes temporary detention, data collection, interrogation, and in some cases abuse of detainees, and takes place in a variety of temporary processing centers—often in parallel with internally displaced persons (IDP) and refugee processing.

The NIC assesses that many individuals face one of three fates after undergoing filtration. Those who are deemed non-threatening may be issued documentation and permitted to remain in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, or in some cases forcefully deported to Russia. Others deemed less threatening, but still potentially resistant to Russian occupation, face forcible deportation to Russia and are subject to additional screening. Those deemed most threatening during the filtration process, particularly anyone with affiliation to the military or security services, probably are detained in prisons in eastern Ukraine and Russia, though little is known about their fates.

Read the NIC report

Previous articleOffice of the National Cyber Director Announces Camille Stewart Gloster as Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology and Ecosystem Security
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals