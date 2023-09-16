59.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 16, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasIntelligenceFederal Pages

Senate Confirms Mike Casey as Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center

Casey served as the Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence since 2016.

By Homeland Security Today

The Senate confirmed by voice vote Tuesday former top Intelligence Committee staffer Mike Casey to serve as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Casey was nominated for the position in June. Deputy Director Michael Orlando had been serving as acting director of NCSC since January 2021, when former Director Bill Evanina left at the end of the Trump administration. Orlando and Evanina are both FBI veterans with extensive careers in counterintelligence and counterterrorism.

Casey served as the Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence since 2016. In that capacity and in conjunction with the Minority Staff Director, he oversaw the staff of the committee as they assist the committee members in conducting oversight of the Intelligence Community’s operations on behalf of the Senate. He also was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the committee, including enhancements to the committee’s operations and security.

Prior to his current position, Casey served as a Professional Staff Member on the House Armed Services Committee for over nine years. There, he was responsible for policy covering wide swaths of global operations as well as those pertaining to the Department of Defense. He spent over 27 years on Capitol Hill in a variety of positions, most related to national security.

“Congratulations to Mike Casey on his confirmation as the Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) — we are very excited to have him join our leadership team in the Intelligence Community (IC)!” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement Wednesday. “With his integrity and deep national security expertise and knowledge, the IC is very fortunate to have him lead our critical counterintelligence and security work. Facing an increasingly complex threat environment, the IC and our partners will benefit tremendously with Mike as the Director of NCSC, and I look forward to having him at ODNI.”

The NCSC champions the integration of the U.S. Government’s counterintelligence (CI) and security activities focused on countering the threats to information and assets critical to our nation’s security, provides CI outreach to the U.S. Government and private sector entities, and issues public warnings regarding intelligence threats to the U.S.

Previous articleAlex DeMots Joins GSA as General Counsel; James Benner Is New Special Assistant to the Deputy Administrator. 
Next articleDARPA Seeks Tech Solutions to Create Autonomous Capabilities for Commercial Drones
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals