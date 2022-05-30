89.5 F
State Department Intelligence Arm to Set Up Open Source Coordination Office

Most diplomats, spread out at locations across the world, have sporadic access to classified U.S. intelligence assessments.

By Homeland Security Today

The State Department’s intelligence branch is setting up a new open source office to improve how it shares analysis with diplomats worldwide under a new strategic plan that puts a major emphasis on upgrading the bureau’s IT operations.

Brett Holmgren, assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research, says the Strategic Open Source Coordination Office will serve as a “central point of contact” for policy, training and tradecraft around open source intelligence, or OSINT. The new unit will also test and procure open-source tools, help deliver them overseas, and manage contracts.

The Bureau of Intelligence and Analysis, or INR, provides intelligence to U.S. diplomats. But most diplomats, spread out at locations across the world, have sporadic access to classified U.S. intelligence assessments.

Read more at Federal News Network

