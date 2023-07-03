Strengthening Efforts to Counter Unwanted Foreign Influence at Institutions of Higher Education

The Department of Defense has announced the publication of a list of foreign entities that have been confirmed as engaging in problematic activity as described in Section 1286 of the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, as amended. These include practices and behaviors that increase the likelihood that DOD-funded research and development efforts will be misappropriated to the detriment of national or economic security or be subject to violations of research integrity or foreign government interference.

“Protecting and maintaining the integrity of our research enterprise is integral to national security,” said Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E). “The publication of these foreign entities underscores our commitment to ensuring the responsible use of federal research funding and safeguarding our critical technologies from exploitation or compromise.”

In addition to the foreign entities list, in accordance with National Security Presidential Memorandum – 33, the USD(R&E) on June 8 signed the Policy for Risk-Based Security Reviews of Fundamental Research. This policy requires all fundamental research projects that are selected for award by the Department to go through a review for potential conflicts of interest and conflicts of commitment arising from foreign influence. This includes a guide to assist DOD program managers in reviewing fundamental research proposals for signs of potential foreign influence and appropriately mitigate risk.

The Department encourages academic institutions, industry partners, and the public to review the list and exercise caution when engaging with entities listed.

Read the full report complete with the list of entities at the Defense Department