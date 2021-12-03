Sue Gordon Receives William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award

CACI International Inc Board Member and former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), the Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, has received the William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award.

Ms. Gordon said, “It is a remarkable honor to be presented an award named for the inimitable Judge Webster, to join so many icons of my profession as a recipient, and to get to celebrate the craft of intelligence. It was a brilliant evening with friends and colleagues.”

Ms. Gordon was recognized for her significant contributions to the Intelligence Community (IC) and was named as one of the United States’ most accomplished national security leaders. She has more than three decades of public service, culminating in her tenure as PDDNI, the country’s second highest intelligence official, from 2017-2019. As PDDNI, Ms. Gordon led the effort to better integrate the IC, innovate to meet new challenges and opportunities, expand outreach and public-private partnerships, drive innovation, and advance diversity and inclusion.

The William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award was established to recognize the extraordinary contributions of individuals in the IC. The award is named in honor of one of the International Spy Museum’s inaugural champions and the only person to ever serve as both Director of the CIA and Director of the FBI, Judge William H. Webster.

Ms. Gordon joined CACI’s Board of Directors in 2020, bringing with her more than 30 years of leadership experience across a broad spectrum of complex issues, most notably in the development of innovative technology solutions and transformative outcomes for the IC. Ms. Gordon serves on several boards and is a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke University, teaching classes related to national security and leadership, and a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

Prior to serving as PDDNI, she served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017. In this role, she provided leadership to the agency and managed the National System of Geospatial Intelligence. She drove NGA’s transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency.

