Suzanne Turner Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Counterintelligence Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Suzanne Turner as the assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. She most recently served as assistant director of the Inspection Division.

Ms. Turner joined the FBI as a special agent in 1998 and reported to the San Diego Field Office, where she spent more than a decade. She initially worked violent crime matters and later investigated major Mexican narcotics cases. In 2001, she worked on the team investigating the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In 2003, Ms. Turner shifted to investigating public corruption before she was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2007. As a supervisor, she worked corporate, securities, and healthcare fraud and served as the white-collar crime and asset forfeiture manager. In 2011, she transferred to San Diego’s Human Intelligence Squad.

Later that year, Ms. Turner was promoted to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at Headquarters, which conducts internal investigations, reviews operational performance, and conducts special inquiries.

Ms. Turner returned to San Diego’s Human Intelligence Squad in 2012. She was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of San Diego’s Intelligence Branch in 2014 and oversaw the intelligence and surveillance programs, the foreign language unit, and other programs. In 2017, she was appointed ASAC of San Diego’s National Security Branch, responsible for counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, and weapons of mass destruction.

In 2018, Ms. Turner was promoted to section chief in the Inspection Division at Headquarters. She was named deputy assistant director of the Training Division in 2020 and oversaw all operations at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Ms. Turner returned to San Diego in 2020 as the special agent in charge. In 2022, she returned to Headquarters to serve as assistant director of the Inspection Division.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Turner served as a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer in Ohio. She earned a Bachelor of Science in human resources management from Syracuse University.

