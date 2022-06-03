Terrence Edwards Nominated to be Inspector General for the National Reconnaissance Office

President Biden today said he will nominate Terrence Edwards to be Inspector General for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Edwards is currently the Chief of Staff to the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. Prior to serving in this position, Edwards was the Deputy General Counsel for Management in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he oversaw the provisioning of legal advice on a wide array of national security issues.

Since 2005, Edwards has held a number of other legal positions within the federal government, including Senior Attorney at the National Security Agency, Senior Acquisition Attorney at the Communications Electronics Command and Attorney-Advisor at the Army Sustainment Command.

Edwards has received several awards during his career, including the Presidential Rank Award. Edwards holds a J.D. from The Ohio State University, an M.S.B.A from Texas A&M University Texarkana, and a B.S. from McNeese State University.