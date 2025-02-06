The Hon. William J. Burns to Receive INSA’s 2025 William Oliver Baker Award

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) announced The Honorable William J. Burns, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Career Ambassador, will receive the organization’s 2025 William Oliver Baker Award.

“Bill’s leadership exemplified what it means to rise to the moment in a rapidly evolving world,” said Letitia Long, INSA Chairwoman. “His focus on building trust—whether with allies, partners, or CIA officers in the field—helped strengthen relationships and drive meaningful progress in addressing critical national security challenges. Bill approaches every decision with humility, integrity, and a clear sense of purpose. We are honored to celebrate his remarkable career and the lasting impact of his service.”

As the eighth director of the CIA (2021–2025), Mr. Burns led the agency through significant global challenges. Among his many achievements was the historic decision to declassify and publicly share intelligence revealing Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. This unprecedented action disrupted Russia’s disinformation efforts, strengthened allied unity, and allowed the U.S. and its ally partners to respond decisively before the invasion began. Mr. Burns also prioritized countering the geopolitical and technological challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and established the CIA’s China Mission Center.

Mr. Burns holds rank of Career Ambassador, the highest rank in the U.S. Foreign Service, and is one of only two career diplomats in history to serve as Deputy Secretary of State (2011-2014). Over his 33 years of distinguished diplomatic service, he held numerous senior leadership roles including Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs (2008-2011); U.S. Ambassador to Russia (2005-2008); Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (2001 to 2005) and U.S. Ambassador to Jordan (1998-2001).

Mr. Burns will be honored Saturday, July 26, at the 40th William Oliver Baker Award Dinner at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C.

Read INSA’s full announcement.