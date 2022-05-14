Tonya Ugoretz to Lead FBI’s Intelligence Directorate

Tonya Ugoretz has been appointed to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Directorate of Intelligence. She moves from her role as Deputy Assistant Director of the cyber division at the Bureau.

A long time member of the FBI, Ugoretz joined in 2001 as an Intelligence Analyst, before moving to the role of Chief Intelligence Officer in 2010 and then Deputy Assistant Director in 2018.

She was also Director at the Office of the Director for National Intelligence’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center and Special Adviser at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and served in joint-duty assignments with the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Counterterrorism Center. She has received the Director’s Award for Exceptionally Meritorious Service from the National Counterterrorism Center and an Exceptional Performance Award from the CIA.

“I’m excited to lead our talented intelligence workforce into our next chapter, which will be full of challenges, opportunities, and risks that we will weigh according to the FBI’s mission: Protect the American People and Uphold the Constitution,” Ugoretz said as she announced the move on LinkedIn.