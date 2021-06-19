(Justice Department photo)

Trump Administration’s First ‘China Initiative’ Prosecution Sputters as Jurors Deadlock

The federal Justice Department’s first prosecution in the nation under the Trump administration’s “China Initiative” fizzled Wednesday when an East Tennessee jury deadlocked after two days of deliberation.

Now the Justice Department will have to decide whether to mount a second prosecution of former University of Tennessee at Knoxville associate professor Dr. Anming Hu, who was accused by the FBI of intentionally trying to defraud NASA by hiding his part-time work at the Beijing University of Technology.

The court did not make public how many of the jurors — four women and eight men, all white — refused to convict.

