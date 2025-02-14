Trump Announces New President’s Intelligence Advisory Board to Strengthen National Security

On February 11, President Donald J. Trump announced a new President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB). This board will advise the President on the nation’s pressing security challenges, ensuring the Intelligence Community acts with integrity to uphold the America First agenda.

He selected “a distinguished and trusted group of Patriots” with extensive professional experience according to the Presidential Action.

The following individuals have been appointed to the PIAB:

Devin Gerald Nunes, Chair:

Mr. Nunes served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of California from 2003 to 2022. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald J. Trump in 2021. Read his Congressional biography here.

Scott Glabe:

Mr. Glabe was the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans (PLCY) and was DHS’s first Assistant Secretary for Trade and Economic Security in 2020. He also served as a Special Assistant to the President at the White House and in several policy and legal roles on Capitol Hill. Read his professional biography here.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy:

Ms. Fox Kennedy is a former CIA officer and author of Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. She was also the Campaign Manager for her father-in-law, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Read her professional biography here.

Brad Robert Wenstrup:

Mr. Wenstrup served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Ohio from 2013 to 2025. He was in the United States Army Reserve from 1998 to 2022 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005 to 2006. Read his full Congressional biography here.

Wayne Berman:

Mr. Berman is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Government Affairs for the Blackstone Group. Read his professional biography here.

Reince Priebus:

Mr. Priebus is a former White House Chief of Staff under President Trump’s first term. He serves as the President and Chief Strategist for Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and formerly was the Chairman of the Republican National Committee. Read his professional biography here.

Robert O’Brien:

Mr. O’Brien was the 27th US national security advisor from 2019 to 2021. He is the Co-Founder and Chairman of American Global Strategies LLC. Read his professional biography here.

Joshua Lobel:

Mr. Lobel is a Co-Founder and Board Member at Red Cell Partners, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Milken Family Foundation, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of M-Cor Holdings. He is also the Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Archer Capital Management. Read his full professional biography here.

Sander R. Gerber:

Mr. Gerber is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Bay Capital. Formerly, he served as a member of the Senior Advisory Group to the Director of National Intelligence from 2017-2019 and was the Vice Chairman of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Read his professional biography here.

Katie Miller:

Ms. Miller served as Communications Director and Press Secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence. Read her professional biography here. Jeremy Katz:

Mr. Katz is the President and Chief Operating Officer of D1 Capital Partners. He served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in 2018. Read his full professional biography here.

Thomas Ollis Hicks, Jr.:

Mr. Hicks is Chairman, Founder, and Partner of Hicks Holdings LLC. He was appointed by President Trump to serve as a Commissioner on the American Battle Monuments Commission in 2018. Read his full professional biography here.

Read the official White House announcement here.