Trump Appoints Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

Former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). This role places her at the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community, where she will oversee agencies that provide vital information and analysis to support national security. The announcement highlights Gabbard’s lengthy career in public service, military experience, and her recent shift from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

Gabbard brings over two decades of military service to the position. She currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and is the Battalion Commander of the 1/354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her military experience includes three overseas deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa, where she served in roles focused on medical support and leadership. This background in military operations and security has been a significant influence throughout her career.

Gabbard’s political career began early, as she was elected to the Hawaii State House of Representatives at the age of 21, one of the youngest lawmakers in the state’s history. After the attacks on September 11, 2001, she enlisted in the Army National Guard, committing herself to a career in national service. In 2004, she paused her political career to deploy to Iraq, where she served with the 29th Brigade Combat Team in a medical unit. Her experiences on the battlefield profoundly shaped her views on foreign policy and the costs of war.

Upon her return to the United States in 2006, Gabbard worked as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate, assisting the late Senator Danny Akaka, then Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Her time in this role, coupled with her military experience, solidified her commitment to veteran’s issues and national security. She later returned to active military duty, volunteering for a second deployment to the Middle East as a Platoon Leader.

In 2012, Gabbard was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. During her eight years in Congress, she served on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees, where she focused on issues related to defense, veteran’s health, and foreign policy. Her tenure in Congress was marked by her advocacy for a cautious and restrained approach to U.S. military involvement overseas and her support for strong national security measures at home. In 2020, Gabbard chose not to seek re-election, instead launching a bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

In October 2022, Gabbard made headlines when she announced her departure from the Democratic Party, citing her growing discontent with the party’s direction. Declaring herself an Independent, she stated her dedication to serving the interests of the American people above partisan loyalties.

In August 2024, Gabbard publicly endorsed Donald Trump for a second presidential term and later joined his transition team as co-chair. In October, she officially joined the Republican Party, influenced by Trump’s leadership and his vision for the country. Her support was framed as part of her commitment to a “country-first” approach, aligning with what she described as a return to the values of security and peace.

The announcement was made in a statement over on X, and starts as follows:

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”