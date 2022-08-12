82.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 12, 2022
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJSubject Matter Areas

Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant, Property Receipt Show Agents Found Trove of Classified Docs

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled secret and top secret.

By Homeland Security Today
President Donald J. Trump talks with reporters along the South Lawn of the White House Friday, July 19, 2019, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his weekend trip to Bedminster, N.J. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida.

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled secret and top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News shortly before the judge unsealed them. Among the items the FBI took was a handwritten note, information about the “President of France,” an executive granting of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone and binders of photos.

There were also papers described as “SCI” documents, which stands for highly classified “sensitive compartmented information.”

Read more at NBC News

Previous articleWHO Holding ‘Open Consultation for a New Disease Name for Monkeypox’
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals