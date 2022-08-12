Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant, Property Receipt Show Agents Found Trove of Classified Docs

The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida.

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled secret and top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News shortly before the judge unsealed them. Among the items the FBI took was a handwritten note, information about the “President of France,” an executive granting of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone and binders of photos.

There were also papers described as “SCI” documents, which stands for highly classified “sensitive compartmented information.”

