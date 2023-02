The U.K. must “wake up” to the threat posed by China’s challenges to global security, the ex-head of MI6 has said.

Sir Alex Younger, who led the U.K.’s Intelligence Service between 2014 and 2020, said Western nations are “under full press of Chinese espionage”. U.S. military have shot down four objects – including a suspected Chinese spy balloon – in the past week.

Sir Alex told the BBC the U.K. must place limits on tolerating countries “who behave in an unacceptable way”.

