Wendy Noble Named 20th Deputy Director of National Security Agency

The National Security Agency (NSA) announced that the Secretary of Defense has designated and President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has approved Ms. Wendy Noble to serve as NSA’s 20th Deputy Director and senior civilian leader, becoming the third woman in the 70-plus year history of NSA to hold this position.

In her role, Ms. Noble will act as NSA’s chief operating officer, overseeing strategy execution, establishing policy, guiding operations, and managing the senior civilian leadership. As an agency Deputy in the U.S. national security system, she will support the U.S. defense and intelligence enterprise in the formulation of national security policies, and position NSA as an integrated mission partner enabling U.S. decisive advantage and security against foreign threats.

Ms. Noble’s impressive career includes serving as Executive Director for NSA from 2019-2022, where she provided leadership in all areas of the global enterprise, guided operational strategies, and implemented policies while representing NSA’s interests both internally and externally. Most recently, she held a Department of Defense position enabling foreign partnerships.

Ms. Noble is the recipient of many awards and citations, including NSA’s Exceptional Civilian Service Award, a Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award, and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.

“I am confident in Wendy’s ability to lead NSA as the next Deputy Director,” said General Paul M. Nakasone, Director NSA, and Chief Central Security Service. “She has consistently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and dedication to our mission. We are fortunate to have such an exceptional leader who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our nation.”

Mr. George C. Barnes will retire at the end of September after six years as Deputy Director and more than thirty-five years of tireless service to our nation. He held the Agency’s highest civilian position under two directors, Admiral Michael S. Rogers and currently General Paul M. Nakasone.

His distinguished career included key policy positions in the U.S. defense and intelligence enterprise and impactful technical and operational leadership roles across NSA’s intelligence production, target analysis, foreign liaison, workforce support, and global enterprise governance missions.

“Mr. Barnes has been an invaluable leader through unprecedented world crises and conflict. He played a key role in evolving our collective mission in response to the changing strategic landscape and ensured our readiness to confront future threats and challenges. His remarkable intelligence, deep understanding of our mission and servant leadership – always striving to uplift and support those around him – is a testament to his character and leadership style. We are grateful to George for his extraordinary contributions.”

