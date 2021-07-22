Dejero Partners with PEAKE to Provide Uninterrupted Connectivity for Mission Critical Communications

Dejero, an innovator in resilient connectivity for critical communications, has partnered with PEAKE, a leading satellite services and network integration provider. The partnership offers ultra-reliable connectivity for mission critical communications by combining satellite, bonded cellular and other wireless broadband networks.

“By taking advantage of both cellular and satellite networks, our connectivity solutions offer unmatched reliability to our customers when they need it most,” said Jehan Karim, business development manager at Dejero. ”We are delighted to be working with PEAKE as an established and trusted satellite services and network systems provider. Like Dejero, their mission is to ensure reliable, real-time communications in the field to help customers make well-informed decisions in critical situations.”

Since its inception in 2008, Dejero has been a leader in bringing innovative connectivity to many industries including public safety, broadcast and media production, and enterprise. Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology aggregates multiple wireless broadband networks into a single service for uninterrupted connectivity for public safety and mission critical communications, enhancing reliability, expanding coverage, and creating greater bandwidth.

Leveraging on more than a decade of experience in advanced satellite communications systems, PEAKE specialises in integration services, providing turn-key mobile and fixed infrastructure solutions to public safety agencies and enterprise operations.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Dejero,” said Steve Morgan, president of PEAKE. “We are constantly looking for ways to help our customers improve their mission critical communications and partnering with Dejero allows us to do just that. Dejero’s unique, innovative and best-in-class cellular bonding and video solutions combined with PEAKE’s world class satellite service and integration capabilities allows us to provide our customers with connectivity solutions that eliminate downtime at speeds far greater than any one satellite or 5G connection can provide.”

Dejero GateWay network aggregation devices are relied upon by public safety personnel across the globe including law enforcement agencies and first responders, and are certified FirstNet Ready™, giving its US customers the ability to use FirstNet — the US nationwide public safety communications platform — as their prioritized network. PEAKE is an authorized FirstNet dealer.

