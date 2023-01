At least 17 people were killed in clashes near the airport in Juliaca in southeastern Peru on Monday, the local ombudsman’s office said.

The anti-government protesters, who were demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, attempted to enter the airport, where they clashed with law enforcement officials.

The anti-government protests began in Peru in early December following the removal and arrest of then-President Pedro Castillo shortly after his attempt to illegally dissolve Congress.

