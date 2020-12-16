302 Law Enforcement Officers Have Died from COVID-19

While COVID-19 is without a doubt a public health crisis, it is also a public safety crisis. The FOP knew at the beginning of the pandemic that law enforcement officers on the front lines combating this pandemic—more than 90% of whom will be responding from local and State agencies—would be increasingly vulnerable to contracting the virus. COVID-19 makes no distinction between age, race or gender. As we had feared, the virus has claimed the lives of many, and now includes a growing number of law enforcement officers.

Please Note: The following list has been compiled using media and news reports of law enforcement officers who have died due to COVID-19. The numbers listed include all reported COVID-19 deaths—not all have been verified. The FOP’s goal is to maintain an accurate and up-to-date list and is working around the clock to support our members as we all respond to the national pandemic.

