Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies participate in a May 7, 2019 procession to St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C., as part of the 25th annual Blue Mass, held each year in advance of National Police Week to remember fallen officers. (FBI photo)

302 Law Enforcement Officers Have Died from COVID-19

While COVID-19 is without a doubt a public health crisis, it is also a public safety crisis. The FOP knew at the beginning of the pandemic that law enforcement officers on the front lines combating this pandemic—more than 90% of whom will be responding from local and State agencies—would be increasingly vulnerable to contracting the virus. COVID-19 makes no distinction between age, race or gender. As we had feared, the virus has claimed the lives of many, and now includes a growing number of law enforcement officers.

Please Note: The following list has been compiled using media and news reports of law enforcement officers who have died due to COVID-19. The numbers listed include all reported COVID-19 deaths—not all have been verified. The FOP’s goal is to maintain an accurate and up-to-date list and is working around the clock to support our members as we all respond to the national pandemic.

