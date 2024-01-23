27 F
5k Rounds of Ammo Found in Home of Arizona Man Accused of Threatening to Kill FBI Agents

An Arizona man charged in connection with threatening to kill FBI agents had 5,000 rounds of ammunition, an AR-15-style rifle and six loaded magazines when the FBI showed up to arrest him at his home, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Agents said that during last month’s arrest they uncovered three firearms, including a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style rifle, and body armor at Michael Lee Tomasi’s home in Rio Verde, Arizona. They also allegedly found a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

Tomasi, 37, was arrested Dec. 15 after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of threats against a federal official and three counts of making interstate threats stemming from threatening posts that he allegedly wrote on a social media platform.

